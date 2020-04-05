'The Office' in telework version? This is the new series of its producers

Share it:

Measures to stop the expansion of the Coronavirus have changed our lives, and maybe forever. If Spain was very far from the European average in teleworking, now we are all living what it means to work from home (including the writing of Photograms). This new dynamic is populating our day to day with new routines, accidents and work difficulties. If recently it was 'Cámera Café' that made a special by videoconference, why wouldn't the most famous series about work do it. No, 'The Office' will not return in telework version, but two of its executive producers, Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, they are already developing a new comedy around it.

Speaking to Deadline, Silverman commented that the series will follow "a dedicated boss who, to ensure the productivity and communication of his team, asks everyone to be virtually connected and to work face-to-face all day."

Many of us have already made our daily meetings for Zoom, to work and whatever. We are creating a new routine, and personal navigation to stay connected and productive from home. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein as a shield, we think we will make a series that not only brings good humor and comfort during this dark age, but also is inventive and embraces the way of working for years to come.

It may be too soon to create comedies around the subject, but remember that the series is in the midst of development. Between the script is finished, the cast is chosen, a pilot is shot and approved, it could take two years. If they convince Steve Carell, we buy it.