         'The odyssey of the giles': the winner of the Goya for the best Ibero-American film is an enjoyable comedy supported by its effective cast

One of the Argentine films of the past 2019 and Flamboyant winner of Goya for the best Latin American film – Defeating the Colombian 'Monkeys', the Costa Rican' The awakening of the ants' and the Chilean 'Araña'- has as protagonists a group of inhabitants of a small Argentine municipality that after being unemployed or with economic hardships meet to refloat an old agricultural cooperative closed years ago.

Once the amount of money needed for reconstruction is brought together, Fermín Perlassi – a character embodied by Ricardo Darín – enters the bank. "This is the best moment, what else can happen to us", Fermin expresses to a neighbor.

A tragedy embodied with a sense of humor

The problem is that we are in December 2001, moment in which the government of Argentina, chaired by Fernando de la Rúa, imposed the so-called corralito, causing citizens to not be able to withdraw cash from their bank accounts. Overnight this group of neighbors have not only run out of dreams of relaunching the cooperative, but their savings have been immobilized until further notice.

This is one of the first comic effects of the script, but there are more, since after the time elapsed the villagers suspect that they have been scammed by a mean lawyer who, along with a bank manager, knew what was going to happen in the country. In this way he took the twine before entering it and hid it in an underground vault. Now the plan is to get what belongs to them and thus do justice.

From a national tragedy of very dramatic dyes the Argentine filmmaker Sebastian Borensztein builds a comedy that works best the more aggressive and explosive it becomes and he loses his bellows when he resorts to topical situations of family humor.

Responsible for titles known in our country as 'Captain Koblic' (2016) or 'A Chinese tale' (2011), with which he also won the Goya award in the same category, Borensztein adapts the novel 'La noche de la Usina', written by Eduardo Sacheri, who also co-writes the script. Already another work by Sacheri was taken with great success to the big screen, in this case by Juan José Campanella in the excellent ‘The secret of his eyes’ (2009).

'The odyssey of the giles' works thanks to a great cast

If ‘La odisea de los giles’, selected by Argentina at the Oscars, gets the perennial smile for most of the footage, it’s thanks, fundamentally, to a radiant cast composed of internationally renowned Argentine actors like the aforementioned Ricardo Darín, Luis Brandoni, Rita Cortese or Chino Darín.

The interpreters manage to raise some sections not so successful in the comic section, although not always achieved, especially in some subplots such as the one that develops the love relationship between the two teenagers.

Although it is a co-production between Argentina and Spain – the third of its director – the truth is that the film is very traditional and plays with the Argentine idiosyncrasy to make his mood and create with it the dialogues and situations raised, an issue that should not, far from it, move away the Spanish or other nationality viewer.

Already from the title it is clear, mentioning the term Gil, it is said in the South American country of a slow person, who lacks liveliness and mischief. And that is precisely what ends up happening to the Borensztein movie, which he suffers from bite in his socio-political criticism and accommodates himself in the amenity of the plot and the cartoon of his characters.

However, there is an enjoyable film that he finds in a catastrophic episode of the country a humorous story of a group of naive and humble citizens who say desperate enough and face the system, represented by that evil lawyer. Without the rebellion and the spirit of fury of salvajes Wild Tales ’but with the successful complicity of its actors and the occasional gag for the memory.