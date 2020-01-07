The Oddworld saga will come to Nintendo Switch in physical format

Share it:

Good news for saga lovers Oddworld in general and for lovers of physical issues in particular. Microids and developer Oddworld Inhabitants have reached an agreement to distribute three games in Europe in physical format and for Nintendo Switch in Europe. The three will arrive this 2020 and will also be edited in our country by Meridiem Games.

On the other hand, the first of Oddworld's games to run that fate has been announced: Stranger Wrath HD. The other two, so far, have not been announced. Although it would not surprise us that it could be the other games that have already received modern versions or remasters. That is, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee New N 'Tasty on the one hand and Munch's Oddysee HD on the other.

While we wait for the mystery to be revealed, we can say that this physical edition of Stranger Wrath HD will arrive in both a normal and a limited edition. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that both will be available during the first four months of the year.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know what content each edition will have, nor the price or possible limitation of units with respect to the limited edition of the game. Remember that, in digital format, Stranger Wrath HD will arrive on Switch on January 23, 2020.

This is what Sherry McKenna, co-founder of Oddworld Inhabitants, said to celebrate the announcement: "Microids defends the Oddworld brand and our goal is to create entertainment experiences that balance beauty, empathy, creativity, innovation and craftsmanship. Microids understands classic games and the indie scene. This partnership is perfect for us and we are delighted of having them, since we're going to bring three classic Oddworld games to Nintendo Switch in 2020. ".

Source: Jeuxvideo