 The Obi-Wan series goes ahead and has not been canceled

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Last night a series of rumors began to sound that pointed to a bad news related to Star Wars, and then it started associate Obi-Wan Kenobi, so the worst began to be feared. Different insiders began to drop the possibility of a delay or a cancellation (as did some false accounts after breaking the news) of the series for Disney + that is being developed.

We became echo of that information yesterday on Twitter. After a while nothing came to fruition, but some air of doubt remained in the environment about the future of the project. However, somewhat surprisingly, the representatives of actor Ewan McGregor have come out in response to this information to deny them completely, ensuring that the story that some fake account even launched cancellation is something completely "Totally wrong". Therefore, the Jedi Master series keep going.

The Wrap media echoes this information by referring to the fake account @DicsussingFilm (a copy of the original @DiscussingFilm) dedicated to publishing fake news, but the truth is that this account is "Added to the car" of the information that a while ago they were giving enough insiders and that did not get to clarify if there was cancellation or delay.

The series is currently in full pre-production, and they are in full cast of the cast, so I missed that possible cancellation.

Via information | The wrap



Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

