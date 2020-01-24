Entertainment

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney + is paralyzed indefinitely

January 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In the past there had already been rumors that the series had been canceled. And although today's news does not confirm it, it does ensure that the expected Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney + it is paralyzed indefinitely. And that has not even been a month since we told you that its creators were looking for an actor to play the role of a young Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The information, which has been revealed exclusively by the Collider media, ensures that sources very close to the project confirm that the cast (gathered at the Pinewood Studios in England) has been sent home. In addition, those same sources are not clear when production will resume. What they do comment is that the cast was told that it was paralyzed "indefinitely".

As quoted from Collider, the president of Lucasfilm and producer of Obi-Wan, Kathleen Kennedy, were not happy with the scripts. The sources also say that what will probably happen next is that the scripts will be rewritten with the hopeful goal of reassembling the series this summer. However, there is a possibility that this time frame will change.

On the other hand, it makes sense that Lucasfilm wants to polish the script to the fullest, considering that this delay comes just after the cold reception of Star Wars: The Ascent of Skywalker, the third and final film of the new trilogy of sequels of Lucasfilm.

We are not only talking about the worst critical reception of any Star Wars movie so far, but also about the possibility that Episode IX will become the movie of this new trilogy with worse revenue. Although for the latter there is still a very important margin. For our part, we will stay tuned to send you any new information about this Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney +.

Source: Collider

