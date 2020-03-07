The Obama and the Russo Brothers, together on Netflix with 'Exit West'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the year 2017 the Russo Brothers acquired the rights to the bestseller 'Exit West'. At the end of that same year Barack Obama made his classic list of best books of the year, including that of Mohsin Hamid. Now, according to Collider, several sources point out that both couples are going to team up to bring the Netflix adaptation. They even dare to say that it would be starring Riz Ahmed ('The Night Of') and directed by Yann Demange ('White Boy Rick').

'Exit West' takes the global struggle of refugees to an unidentified country in the Middle East, full of disputes and deaths between guerrillas and the local government. The story focuses on following a couple who tries to escape safely and safely from that situation. Recall that, since 2018, the presidential marriage has joined Netflix to help them develop projects "that help change the world for the better through their stories." Undoubtedly, this drama about the various situations that a refugee must face would fit into his project. Although the rights are already purchased and Collider claims that its sources are multiple and secure, none of those responsible has made an official confirmation.