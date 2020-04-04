The Oasis ’presents its Team V

Share it:

The final blow with which ‘Vis a vis’ will end would not have been possible without the union of what we can already call The Team V and that Fox has just presented in a new preview of the series, which will premiere on Monday 20.

In ‘Vis a vis: The Oasis’, Zulema, The Elf from Hell (Najwa Nimri); Macarena, La Rubia (Maggie Civantos); and Goya, La Gordi (Itziar Castro) recruit two new members: Triana, La Hacker (Claudia Riera); and La Flaca (Isabel Naveiro). Together they plan the robbery around which the last chapters will revolve and which will start at the wedding of the daughter of a powerful Mexican drug lord.

The end, in addition, will count with the special collaboration of some common faces for the #MareaAmarilla, such as Alba Flroes (Saray) or Ramiro Blas (Sandoval). Recorded in different natural locations in Madrid and Almería, ‘Vis a vis: El Oasis’ completes its cast with Lisi Linder, David Ostrosky, Alma Itzel, Almagro San Miguel, Ana María Picchio, Lucas Ferraro, Pablo Vázquez, Natalia Hernández, Paula Gallego, Jose de la Torre, Iván Morales, Fernando Sansegundo, Lolo Diego and Ismael Palacios.

The eight episodes that will serve as a closing of the prison fiction have Iván Escobar as showrunner again, Lucía Carballal and JM Ruiz Córdoba as screenwriters and Sandra Gallego, also co-producer, as director along with Miguel Ángel Vivas. FOX Networks Group Spain and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) produce.