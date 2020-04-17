The Oasis' couldn't have a better one. "Maggie Civantos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On Monday April 20 Fox Spain premieres 'Vis a Vis: El Oasis', the fifth and last season of the popular Spanish series. On the occasion of its launch, at Espinof we have had the opportunity to chat with the actress Maggie Civantos, the showrunner Ivan Escobar and the director Sandra Gallego about what awaits fans in these new episodes.

Spin-off or fifth season?

At first 'Vis a Vis: The Oasis' was sold as a spin-off, but over time it has become the final season of 'Vis a Vis'. Escobar explains a little how they see it:

We call it fifth season. I don't know if it's a spin-off or a fifth season, but we are happy. We have taken a lot of risks because we really could have stayed at the end of the fourth. We made an epilogue that was like the evolution of the characters, but through many messages from the fans we realized that they were asking us to tell something that we hadn't told yet.

For its part, Civantos clarifies that it was a season in which I was wanting to participate after being forced to appear only in a handful of episodes of the third and fourth for her commitment to 'The Cable Girls':

It was a highly desired season, because, due to circumstances, I could not be the entire third or the entire fourth, there was the feeling of not having told a story. In this season we will be able to see it. I wanted to explore this Macarena-Zulema relationship and take it somewhere else other than just hate.

And it is that Macarena aspires to get a normal life and the relationship with Zulema is mortally wounded. Escobar highlights that "the phrase that guided us is that they were like that marriage that before separating decides to have a child. Where there is no love and the paths must be different", while the actress elaborates like this:

Already in the first sequence there is tension between them because it is as if it were a breakup. It is focused from there, it is not a partner, it is something else. It is almost a family or the other half of Maca. For me it was breaking with herself and this implies conflict, tension and that everything goes wrong in the last robbery. Furthermore, they have a bigger problem with each other and internally with themselves.

Escobar at all times was clear that this season would have been impossible without Civantos and Najwa Nimri, revealing the main condition that the latter set to participate in 'El Oasis':

Najwa told me that on one condition, that you do not redeem Zulema. Don't bleach me Zulema. He is a scorpion, do not come to me with good habits, Zulema is not like that. We have not built this character to suck anyone's cock.

Changes outside of jail

One of the distinctive features of 'The Oasis' is the use of a structure with constant time jumps which carries that, as Civantos herself confesses, “there are things from the first chapter that we will not understand until the fourth" Escobar explains what it was that made him take that path:

We are getting into very specific moments of the characters, in that robbery, how the two of them coexist, how their first look out of prison occurs. What happens to these characters after longing for freedom for so long they find a freedom that is still an interior prison. That concept seemed exciting to me.

Another important change is that he gets out of jail and the desert and Almería become the main stage. This was what Escobar seeks with it:

We decided to dynamite everything, get out of that universe and go to this world. We wanted to go to Almería because almost metaphorically we wanted to replace those yellow suits, which have always been part of the series' DNA, with a yellow environment and we found that in the Tabernas desert.

Of course, Gallego confesses that everything was much more difficult than they expected:

We went to the desert of Almería expecting big blue skies, yellow suns and big brown and orange mountains … and we have found a greenery, a cloudy and rain in the desert, and a blizzard. The filming was Martian, because right there we were told that in 30 years it had not done that climate.

Fortunately, Gallego clarifies that in post-production the characteristic yellow of 'Vis a Vis' was achieved and that "the result is very clear"

The "must have" ending

In addition, Civantos clarified that she has been very satisfied with the outcome given to the character of Maca in this parting of the series:

It has the end it has to have, it couldn't have a better one. I am very happy with the end of Macarena and it has also been a sequence that shooting it was something magical. In this season there are many very special sequences. I suppose the fact of knowing that it was going to be the farewell to the series has meant that there are moments that we savor them in a very concrete way and knowing that what we were doing was very special. That has made it very emotional. I mean the filming, then when we see it I don't know if I will be able to see the last chapter. I had a hard time shooting it because in a specific sequence I couldn't stop getting excited and Sandra the same.

For his part, Escobar highlights the parallels from the end with the start of 'Vis a Vis': "There is something of a wave frequency that unites the first sequences of the first season many years ago with the last ones of chapter eight of ‘The Oasis’. There is something there that is consistent"