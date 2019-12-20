Share it:

The first Christmas Lottery draw was held on December 18, 1812, now more than 200 years ago. Since then, there are many numbers that have become "El Gordo", the first prize. When choosing the tenth number, superstition has a key role. Every year citizens go to the Administrations to look for their lucky numbers. But there are some endings that still resist. These are the numbers that have never touched on the Christmas Lottery.

Logically, all the numbers are in the hype. A total of 100,000 balls since the numbers of the Christmas Lottery range between 00000 and 99999. Therefore, all numbers have exactly the same odds of coming out: 1 in 100,000.

However, in the more than 200 years of the draw, there are still some double figures that have not come out once. This causes many to launch for tenth finishes in these terminations, while there are others who prefer to avoid them.

"Fat" It has never ended in the following numbers: 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82. The last number less repeated as the end of the first prize of the Christmas lottery is 1.

Do you know what the number is like final figure Which more times has been awarded? On 5. Since 1812, a total of 32 first prizes have finished at 5. Followed by 4 and 6.

Regarding two-digit endings more repeated have been: 85, 57, 75 and 64.

There is nothing left for the 2019 Christmas Lottery Draw to be held. The drums are now ready at the Teatro Real in Madrid to start the draw next December 22 at 9:00. A very marked date, which will change the lives of many Spaniards.