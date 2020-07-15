The numbers of veteran Rubens Sambueza, who returned to Toluca to return to his glory years

Share it:

At 36 years old, Rubens Zambueza joins the Red Devils (Photo: Artemio Guerra Baz / Cuartoscuro)

This Tuesday he returned to Toluca one of the best players in recent years. At 36 years old, Rubens Sambueza he joined the Red Devils as a reinforcement for the Guard1anes 2020 tournament.

With hype and cymbal, the Mexicans announced the incorporation of Sambu to the campus led by José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre. “The prophecy of the 14th has been fulfilled. @Rubenssambueza is back in hell! ”Says a post on her Twitter account.

According to the Center for Technological Innovation (CITEC), the Argentine naturalized Mexican is the third highest assistant in Mexican soccer of the last five years. In total he has 43 passes that ended with the score for his team.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican is the third highest assistant in Mexican soccer in the last five years (Photo: Liga MX)

His 43 passes on goal have been distributed among 25 of his teammates from all the squads he has been to. Fernando Uribe He is the player most benefited with eight connections, followed by Oribe Peralta with five.

In total, 15 teams have been invoiced for the dangerousness of the steering wheel. Also, Santos Laguna It has been his biggest client with seven strokes that ended in the networks.

The youth squad of River Plate arrived in Mexico with Cougars of the UNAM Ricardo Ferretti in 2007. His career in the country continued with Tecos Students and then shine with Eagles of america, first under the command of Miguel "Piojo" Herrera and then with Antonio "Turco" Mohamed.

Rubens Sambueza had his brightest stage in Mexico with the Eagles of America (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After spending time with the Azulcremas he arrived at Toluca in 2017. Then he defended the colors of the Lion and of the Tuchu of Pachuca (both in 2019), this being his last club before his return with the choriceros.

In fact, with those of the Bella Airosa He provided five assists, achieved at the Apertura 2019. However, his most productive event was at the Apertura 2017, when he got nine passes that culminated in scoring.

As for his record in Mexico, Sambueza has been two times Liga MX champion, both with America (2013 and 2014). He also managed to raise the glass of the Concacaf Champions League, better known as "Concachampions", in two seasons (2015 and 2016).

Goodbye to the courts?

The midfielder still does not think about retirement (Photo: David Martinez Pelcastre / EFE)



Despite being 36 years old, the veteran midfielder still does not think about retirement. When he was in Pachuca he assured that he still had strength in his legs, but he clarified in which teams he would like to retire.

“I have a passion for soccer. However, I would like to retire in America because he gave me a name in Mexico, although I would love to return to River to finish everything because I was born there, I grew up in the clubhouse and they gave me the first opportunity, "he said in an interview with the news agency EFE.

He also revealed the secret he has to continue playing at 36 years old. “I think it is more about motivation. You may or may not be many years old, but the mental demand must be the same from when one debuted, that way the goals are drawn. I always give myself up, because the attitude of going forward is an identity, in addition to not lowering your arms, ”explained the South American.

In addition, he thanked America for its outstanding time in Coapa. "It was a guideline team in my life, because I lived through a beautiful stage with four championships in four years and although they may seem few, it is very difficult to stay in that team with the pressure it holds and above all to win. For me it was the glorious stage of my career ”, recalled the midfielder.

