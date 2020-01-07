The number of episodes that will make up the anime Pet series has been revealed

Share it:

Through the official website, it has been revealed to the public that Pet, animated adaptation of the manga that materialized thanks to the work of Ranjo Miyake of which we have repeatedly spoken on the site, will see the arrival of a Blu-ray edition through which it was discovered that the series will consist of 13 episodes.

The animated series was released in Japan on January 6, 2020 with a first episode that immediately knew how to earn much praise in the eyes of fans of the manga. As for the Blu-Ray version, it was specified that everything should arrive on the market on April 15, 2020, the date on which all the various episodes of the series have probably already been broadcast. Di Pet had also been shown the opening theme, long ago.

In case you don't know it, the series narrates the deeds of a group of people capable of enter people's minds to be able to manipulate their memories, a power used to make people forget particularly heavy events, such as murders, accidents and more. However, this power can slowly destroy the soul and heart of those who use them and it is therefore necessary for its owners to "bind" each other to protect each other. Such individuals are called "Pet" and are viewed with hatred and disdain by the rest of the community.

We remind all interested parties that on the Everyeye pages you can also find various trailers dedicated to Pet.