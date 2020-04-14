Technology

         The Nubia Red Magic 5G arrives in Spain: price and availability of the beast 'gaming' with refresh rate of 144 Hz

April 14, 2020
Nubia introduced the Red Magic 5G in mid-March. It is a terminal focused on the 'gamer' public, with first-line specifications that allow it to compete against practically any high range, at least, at the gross power level.

The terminal is now available for purchase in Spain for a remarkably low price compared to its competition, since it is one of the cheapest phones with Snapdragon 865 and 5G SA on the market.

Nubia Red Magic 5G price and availability

Redmagic

The Nubia Red Magic 5G starts at a price of 579 euros in its base version. It is thus the most economical proposal with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at the moment. This base version has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, available in the colors black and red. The next model is the 12 + 256 GB, with a price of 649 euros. The terminal can now be reserved from the Nubia store.

  • Nubia Red Magic 8/128 GB (red and black): 579 euros
  • Nubia Red Magic 12/256 GB (gradient): 649 euros

Gaming phones against a current high-end: we test how liquid cooling systems perform

A strong commitment to gaming at all levels

Nubia

The Nubia Red Magic 5G, apart from a high-end processor and good RAM and ROM configurations, has a 6.65-inch panel with AMOLED technology, FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The battery is 4,500mAh with 55W fast charge And the camera is configured for 64 megapixels, ultra wide angle 8 megapixel secondary sensor and a 2 megapixel macro.

Nubia Red Magic 5G software is optimized for gaming. It all revolves around the gaming experience

Software is important in this Nubia. Everything is optimized and thought for gaming, so we have game modes, touch triggers integrated with the games themselves, automatic ventilation by fan when the mobile detects high temperatures, etc. Could not miss the 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 or WiFi 6, in addition to the dual SIM.

Nubia Red Magic 5G datasheet

NUBIA RED MAGIC 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

168.5 x 78 x 9.75 mm
218 grams

SCREEN

6.65-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
19.5: 9 format
144 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

INTERNAL STORAGE

125/256 GB UFS 3.0

REAR CAMERA

64 MP
8MP wide angle
2 MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

OS

Android 10

DRUMS

4,500 mAh
55W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

5G
4G
WiFi 6
Dual GPS
Dual SIM

OTHERS

Touch triggers
Ventilation
Liquid refrigeration
Fingerprint reader under the screen

PRICE

8 GB + 128 GB: 579 euros
12 GB + 256 GB: 649 euros

