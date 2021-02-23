The novels Kage no Jitsuryokusha nor Naritakute! will have anime adaptation

In the headline of the fourth volume of the light novels written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Touzai, Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! (The Eminence in Shadow), production of an anime adaptation was announced. More details will be revealed soon.

Aizawa and Touzai began publishing the light novels through the publisher Kadokawa in November 2018. The publisher published the third volume in July 2019 and will publish the fourth on February 26 in Japan. A manga adaptation by the hand of Anri Sakano is published in the magazine Monthly Comp Ace since December 2018, with four volumes to date and the fifth scheduled for February 26.

Finally, a spin-off manga written and illustrated by Set U, titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute !: Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow: Shadow Side Story) is published through the magazine Monthly Comp Ace since July 2019.

Sinopsis de Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!

Big heroes and diabolical villains are the kind of characters that people long to be, but this is not the case with Cid Kagenou. He aspires to become the mastermind behind it all, pulling the strings and making his machinations propel the entire story. In his previous life in Japan he could not achieve his goals, but now, reborn in a world of magic, he will show the true eminence of the shadow!

While Cid pretends to be just another filler character, he recruits members of his (fake) “Shadow Garden” organization, with the goal of ending a mysterious cult lurking in the shadows. His (fake) organization against the disgusting (but surprisingly real) Cult of Diabolos.

