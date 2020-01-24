The novel "Save the fire" wins the Alfaguara prize

Share it:

The novel "Save the fire", by the Mexican writer and filmmaker, has won the Alfaguara 2020 prize, endowed with 158,000 euros ($ 175,000), according to the jury's decision made public this Friday, which highlighted the intensity and the "exceptional dynamism "of this polyphonic novel.

More than 600 manuscripts have been submitted to this XXIII edition of the award, which is awarded to an unpublished work written in Spanish, and a jury chaired by Mexican writer Juan Villoro has failed.

Arriaga has written, according to the jury, "a history of violence in contemporary Mexico where love and redemption are still possible."

The author "uses both an extraordinary visual force and the recreation and reinvention of colloquial language to achieve a work of disturbing likelihood. The different narrative planes have as a thread the human body, reason for celebration and exposed to numerous excesses," The jury said.

Of the originals submitted, 281 have been sent from Spain, 94 from Argentina, 86 from Mexico, 57 from Colombia, 32 from the United States, 19 from Chile, 18 from Uruguay and 15 come from Peru.

The winning novel has been released at a meal held at the Casino de Madrid attended by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

The jury has been composed by the writers Laura Alcoba and Edurne Portela, the poet Antonio Lucas, the bookseller Jesús Trueba and the editorial director of Alfaguara, Pilar Reyes.

In addition to the economic endowment, the award consists of a sculpture by Martín Chirino and the simultaneous publication throughout the Spanish-speaking territory of the winning novel, which will arrive at the bookstores on March 19.

The previous Alfaguara Prize for the novel was for "Tomorrow we will have other names", by Patricio Pron.