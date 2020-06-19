The novel of the transfer of Lautaro Martínez follows: Inter raised its demands and Barça would paralyze the negotiations

Share it:

The transfer of Lautaro Martínez to FC Barcelona for now is slowed down by the financial situation of the Catalan club (REUTERS)

When the Barca He seemed to have an agreement with Lautaro Martínez and the path seemed smoothed out in the transfer that has him on edge. Europe, negotiations with the Inter They have been paralyzed and the novel has added a new chapter. In Italy ensure that the demands of the painting neroazzurro and the delicate financial state of the Blaugrana club have led to a pause in operations that are not very positive.

First Calciomercato and other Italian media reported that the Inter demands USD 95 million and the pass of Junior Firpo to complete the 120 million which are fixed in the clause of the former Racing Club player. To this is added the information of La Gazzetta dello Sport, which indicates that the FC Barcelona He has decided to put a brake on his attempt to sign the Argentine footballer of 22 years in the next transfer market, which closes the next October 6.

In Barcelona they know next July 7th is the deadline to seal the pass of Lautaro without negotiating the clause USD 120 million, a sum of which they are aware that they cannot pay. However, the Italian press claims that in the Catalan club these days they do not find the money to face the operation.

For now Lautaro Martínez remains at Inter but FC Barcelona is looking for alternatives to resume negotiations (REUTERS)

For these hours, negotiations between the clubs are completely paralyzed. The Barca not willing to trade for Lautaro for such amounts and would have to put several players on the table to resume the operation, which could extend the negotiations all summer.

From the Inter they do not plan to wait sitting for a new movement of the Barca and in La Gazzetta dello Sport report that they will offer a renewal to the Argentine player, whose contract expires in June 2023. The idea of ​​the Italian club is to considerably raise its profile due to its great performance and Lautaro I would not look down on that option.

In the Catalan press they maintain that Lionel Messi endorses the signing of Lautaro Martínez by FC Barcelona (AFP)

It is clear that Lautaro Martinez is the forward chosen in Barcelona to take the legacy of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez in the long term, since according to Sports world has the endorsement of coaches, managers and Lionel MessiBut they do not want to delay their hiring to avoid another European giant to enter or its price to continue rising. Further, sharing a template with Suárez would make adaptation much easier to the dynamics of the club and to Spanish football.

