The novel of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be available in Italy from April

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
According to information shared on January 1 by Crunchyroll, My Hero Academia would have been the most viewed series in Italy in 2019, surpassing giants of the caliber of ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer. Success certainly did not go under the radar of Star Comics, who apparently decided to invest further in the series Kohei Horiskoshi.

In fact, as you can see at the bottom, it was announced a little while ago the arrival in Italy of the novel of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, presented for the first time in March last year and still unpublished in our homeland. The light novel will be available from the month of April in the comic store, bookstore and online stores, while nothing is known yet about the price.

The plot of the film tells of an original adventure of Deku and All Might which, upon reaching the special fortified city of I Island to participate in a special event on Hero items, they are hindered by a new fearsome villain.

We remind you that My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and for rent on VVVVID (€ 4.99). In case you haven't recovered it yet, we advise you to do it as soon as possible, so as not to miss the crumbs of the adventure of Midoriya & Co.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

