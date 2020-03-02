Sports

The notes of 'The Classic' in Biwenger for the 'Carousel Challenge'

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The real Madrid imposed on Barcelona (2-0) thanks to the goals of Vinicius and Mariano. Three points that serve those of Zidane, among many other things, to return to the leadership of the classification of LaLiga to 12 days for the end of the season.

After a 'Classic' high voltage, the director of Sports Carousel Dani Garrido gave the notes of 'Carousel Challenge' from Biwenger of this Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona.

Mariano Díaz, protagonist for his goal in the first ball he touched after his entry, was the one who scored the most with a '10' awarded by graceful. Courtois (9), Vinicius (9), Isco (8) and Valverde (7) were also very well estimated. The best in Barcelona for Garrido were Ter Stegen, Pique and Braithwaite, both with a 7.

Real Madrid Notes:

Courtois (9), Carvajal (6), Ramos (7), Varane (6), Marcelo (4), Casemiro (5), Kroos (4), Valverde (7), Isco (8), Benzema (4), Vinicius Jr, (9), Modric (3), Lucas Vázquez (3) and Mariano Díaz (10).

READ:  Cristiano and Dybala give an unexpected kiss in celebration of a goal from Juventus

FC Barcelona Notes:

Ter Stegen (7), Semedo (3), Piqué (7), Umtiti (5), Jordi Alba (3), Busquets (4), De Jong (4), Arthur (5), Arturo Vidal (3), Griezmann (4), Messi, (5), Braithwaite (7), Ansu Fati (1) and Rakitic (1).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.