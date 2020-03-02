The notes of 'The Classic' in Biwenger for the 'Carousel Challenge'

Share it:

The real Madrid imposed on Barcelona (2-0) thanks to the goals of Vinicius and Mariano. Three points that serve those of Zidane, among many other things, to return to the leadership of the classification of LaLiga to 12 days for the end of the season.

After a 'Classic' high voltage, the director of Sports Carousel Dani Garrido gave the notes of 'Carousel Challenge' from Biwenger of this Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona.

Mariano Díaz, protagonist for his goal in the first ball he touched after his entry, was the one who scored the most with a '10' awarded by graceful. Courtois (9), Vinicius (9), Isco (8) and Valverde (7) were also very well estimated. The best in Barcelona for Garrido were Ter Stegen, Pique and Braithwaite, both with a 7.

Real Madrid Notes:

Courtois (9), Carvajal (6), Ramos (7), Varane (6), Marcelo (4), Casemiro (5), Kroos (4), Valverde (7), Isco (8), Benzema (4), Vinicius Jr, (9), Modric (3), Lucas Vázquez (3) and Mariano Díaz (10).

FC Barcelona Notes:

Ter Stegen (7), Semedo (3), Piqué (7), Umtiti (5), Jordi Alba (3), Busquets (4), De Jong (4), Arthur (5), Arturo Vidal (3), Griezmann (4), Messi, (5), Braithwaite (7), Ansu Fati (1) and Rakitic (1).