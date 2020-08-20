The Northman: two sensational entries in the cast of the new film by Robert Eggers!

Share it:

Robert Eggers prepares to shoot his new film The Northman, for which he has already assembled an exceptional cast that includes names such as Alexander and Bill Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman is Claes Bang, in addition to the stars of the previous films The Witch and The Lighthouse Anya Taylor-Joy is William Dafoe.

Now that production is preparing to go, we also have confirmation of sensational new additions to the cast. As revealed in a social media post shared by a crew member, Robert Eggers has also hired Björk for the part of a character called The Slav Witch.

And, as if that weren't enough, Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney was also included in the cast, the daughter of Björk and Matthew Barney, who will join the ensemble along with another star of The Witch, Kate Dickie. The news is nothing short of sensational, as the Danish superstar – winner of the award for best interpretation at the Cannes Film Festival for Dancer in the Dark of Lars Von Trier, who in that edition brought home the Palme d'Or – has been absent from the world of cinema for fifteen years, with his last role dating back to 2005 for the film Drawing Restraint 9 in 2005, directed by her ex-husband. Barney.

We remember that the story of The Northman is set in Iceland, was written by Eggers together with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón and takes place at the beginning of the 10th century: it tells the adventure of a Nordic prince (Alexander Skarsgård) who seeks revenge for the death of his father. The director described the film as massive and ambitious, but also dark and unusually violent.