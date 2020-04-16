         The Nokia 8 Sirocco begins to receive Android 10 in its second major system update

Share it:

One of the consequences of the coronavirus has been the delay in updates to Android 10; in fact, according to data from Android Studio, the latest version of google operating system it is currently only present in one in ten devices. One of the companies that usually update their phones the fastest is, precisely, Nokia, which has recently published a new roadmap taking into account the aforementioned delays caused by the current crisis and the manufacturer's new releases.

In that renewed calendar, it appeared that the Nokia 8 Sirocco should welcome Android 10 during the months of March or April, so, true to its word, Nokia has announced that today it will begin to reach some countries and in the coming days will be available in the rest. This model, which was presented at MWC 2018, hit the market in the summer of that year with Android Oreo on board and a few months later he received Andorid 9 Pie. Android 10 is therefore its second major system update.

Staggered and progressive deployment

According to the latest roadmap published by HMD Global, the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of 2020 was the approximate date on which Android 10 would receive the following models: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 , Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Well, once again, it has been Juho Sarvikas, Product Director of HMD Global, who has officially confirmed that he is already Android 10 update available worldwide for the latter, the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10 👍 How are you guys liking it? https://t.co/vlts7ORKmS pic.twitter.com/FRvXKrr9j9 – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 15, 2020

As we have seen in the other Nokia terminals that already have Android 10, this update brings to the Nokia 8 Sirocco all the features and improvements of the latest version of the Google operating system: native dark mode, predictive responses and suggested actions, new gesture navigation, more control on privacy and security, etc.

The update has been released today but as usual deployment will be phasedSo, if you have a Nokia 8 Sirocco and you still haven't received the notice that a new version of the operating system is available, be patient because it may take a few days to arrive. When that happens, as always, we recommend that you download and install the update by connecting your terminal to the WiFi network.