         The Nokia 7.2 begins to receive the update to Android 10

The Nokia 7.2 was announced during the IFA 2019, with a 6.3 "FHD + screen, Snapdragon 636, triple rear camera and Android Pie as standard under the Android One program. Now the terminal has started receiving the update to Android 10.

The update comes as planned, as the revised update calendar placed the Nokia 7.2 at the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second. Based on pure Android, the update brings the latest news on Android 10 for this mid-range terminal.

First major update for Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 was released when Android 10 had been introduced just a few weeks ago, so it came with Android 9 under its arm and the promise of a prompt update. We do not know if it can be described as prompt, but Android 10 now begins to arrive at the terminal as a stable version.

Android 10 now available for Nokia 7.2! Check your phone to see if the latest features have already landed. For more news of Nokia smartphones and Android 10 visit https://t.co/FJfS4Gjt3d pic.twitter.com/9FHxZrddcZ – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 31, 2020

The Nokia 7.2 therefore receives the latest news from Android in terms of privacy, security, smart responses in notifications, sound amplification, better gesture navigation, new dark theme and better digital wellness options.

The update was released just a few hours ago but as usual it may take a while in finish expanding to all devices Worldwide. You can check if the update has reached your mobile from Settings> System> Advanced> System update.