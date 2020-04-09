         The Nokia 4.2 begins to receive the update to Android 10

Share it:

Updates to Android 10 continue their course in the Nokia catalog, one of the brands that has taken the update of its catalog more seriously. And the last to receive the new system version is the Nokia 4.2: said phone is already at the starting line. Nokia itself has confirmed this.

As usually happens every year, most manufacturers update their mobiles with pause. These 'eligible' phones generally receive the update during the first four months of the year; complying with it the scheduled calendar. Unfortunately, what happened with the coronavirus has forced to delay the plans, as happened to Nokia: the manufacturer changed its calendar, taking it up a few weeks ago. And we already have among us a new updated mobile: the Nokia 4.2. Android 10 is on the way.

Spain is in the first wave of updates

New Nokia update schedule

Updates never reach all mobiles when the manufacturer announces the deployment since This is done progressively to ensure that the update is correct and without errors. A new version usually expands in waves; that the brand chooses according to the importance of the territories or the volume of sales, among other factors.

Nokia has announced Android 10 for the Nokia 4.2It has also highlighted the places that are in the first wave of updates. They are a total of 43 countries and covers most of Europe, also Spain; in addition to the United States or India, for example. The pity is that Latin America is not in the first wave, so all owners of a Latin American Nokia 4.2 will have to wait.

The improvements to the update are notable, especially when it comes to system security and stability. Android 10 also places a greater emphasis on privacy; with options like background control of apps asking for location access. With the update also come Android 10 navigation gestures and suggested responses, for example. So, if you have a Nokia 4.2, go check the update options: the new system version is on the way.

