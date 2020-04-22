         The Nokia 2.3 begins to receive the update to Android 10

Share it:

Despite the fact that many companies are operating at medium gas due to the current situation, Nokia continues to comply with its revised roadmap of updates to Android 10. After updating the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8 a few days ago, Sirocco is now the turn of the Nokia 2.3.

HMD Global has already started updating the Nokia 2.3 to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, but the launch of Android 10 for that model will not reach everyone at once.

Phased and phased release

Nokia 2.3 users, now is your chance to update to Android 10! All performance-enhancing features are now available! Check here for more details and the availability in different countries https://t.co/umGaRupGz9@Nokiamobile # Android10 # Nokia2dot3 pic.twitter.com/NRFETJCqOV – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 22, 2020

Nokia reports that they have divided the Android 10 release for the Nokia 2.3 into several phases or waves. In the first wave they will update this mode 40 countries, among which neither Spain nor Mexico are included. The list of countries is as follows:

Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Denmark Egypt Estonia Finland France Georgia Hong Kong Iceland India Iran Iraq Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Macau Malaysia Mongolia Morocco Nepal Norway Oman Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Sweden Tunisia UAE Ukraine Yemen

In addition, the launch will be staggered. Starting today they will update 10% of the Nokia 2.3 in those countries. Starting April 24, they will update 50% of the devices, and by April 26, 100% of the devices will have already received the OTA update to Android 10.

Once this first wave is completed, they will launch a second wave for more countries. The company will announce the next countries and dates on its official page, but seeing the speed it is possible that it will be from next week when the update begins to reach the rest of the countries.

Some of the news that the Nokia 2.3 will find after updating to Android 10 is the dark theme, the improvements in privacy with the new management of permissions, or the new navigation by gestures.

