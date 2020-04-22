Technology

         The Nokia 2.3 begins to receive the update to Android 10

April 22, 2020
Esther
2 Min Read
Despite the fact that many companies are operating at medium gas due to the current situation, Nokia continues to comply with its revised roadmap of updates to Android 10. After updating the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8 a few days ago, Sirocco is now the turn of the Nokia 2.3.

HMD Global has already started updating the Nokia 2.3 to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, but the launch of Android 10 for that model will not reach everyone at once.


Will my phone be updated to Android 10? The complete updated list

Phased and phased release

Nokia reports that they have divided the Android 10 release for the Nokia 2.3 into several phases or waves. In the first wave they will update this mode 40 countries, among which neither Spain nor Mexico are included. The list of countries is as follows:

  1. Armenia
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Belarus
  6. Denmark
  7. Egypt
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Georgia
  12. Hong Kong
  13. Iceland
  14. India
  15. Iran
  16. Iraq
  17. Jordan
  18. Kazakhstan
  19. Kuwait
  20. Latvia
  21. Lebanon
  22. Libya
  23. Lithuania
  24. Macau
  25. Malaysia
  26. Mongolia
  27. Morocco
  28. Nepal
  29. Norway
  30. Oman
  31. Philippines
  32. Qatar
  33. Russia
  34. Saudi Arabia
  35. Sri Lanka
  36. Sweden
  37. Tunisia
  38. UAE
  39. Ukraine
  40. Yemen
In addition, the launch will be staggered. Starting today they will update 10% of the Nokia 2.3 in those countries. Starting April 24, they will update 50% of the devices, and by April 26, 100% of the devices will have already received the OTA update to Android 10.

Once this first wave is completed, they will launch a second wave for more countries. The company will announce the next countries and dates on its official page, but seeing the speed it is possible that it will be from next week when the update begins to reach the rest of the countries.

Some of the news that the Nokia 2.3 will find after updating to Android 10 is the dark theme, the improvements in privacy with the new management of permissions, or the new navigation by gestures.

More information | Nokia

