The noble gesture of FC Barcelona with Dembélé after knowing the status of his injury

Ousmane Dembélé is not having a good time with injuries and in Barça They are aware of the French situation. Therefore, those directed by Quique Setién they decided to jump to the grass of Camp Nou with Dembélé's shirt with his back on his chest to show his support.

The Frenchman, who will be on leave for six months, will not be able to finish the current season on the pitch with the Barça club. After being successfully operated on Finland Last week, now he has to rest and heal that right thigh that has brought him so many problems in his career.