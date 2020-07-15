The noble gesture of Carlos Lampe with the president of Bolivian soccer, victim of the coronavirus

Share it:

In the image, the goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, of the Bolivian soccer team and the Always Ready club of El Alto (EFE)

The goalkeeper of the Bolivian soccer team Carlos Emilio Lampe, who passed a table of covid-19, will donate plasma to the president of the federation of his country, Cesar Salinas, victim of the coronavirus, sports sources reported on Tuesday.

"I am on my way to do what from today is a duty as a citizen who had covid-19 (donate plasma) wishing and praying that it will do much to save that life", The player tweeted, along with a selfie aboard an airplane.

The footballer's father, Juan Carlos Lampe, later confirmed to the newspaper Page Seven that the plasma receiver will be Salinas. "Yes, my son has already gone there," from Santa Cruz, where he usually resides, he said. The 58-year-old leader was admitted to a La Paz clinic last Thursday "with symptoms compatible with covid-19," according to an FBF statement. His wife, Inés Quispe, president of The Strongest, a first division club, is also in quarantine for coronavirus.

Lampe, the modest Always Ready goalkeeper, announced last week that he and his wife have overcome the coronavirus and are "in perfect health". The former Boca Juniors player had reported that he tested positive on June 24. Four other players and two members of the coaching staff of his first division team battle to overcome the Covid-19.

César Salinas, President of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF)

After overcoming the evil, "it only remains to be the best in what one does day by day, but above all to be better people, because that remains for life," said Lampe when communicating that he had overcome the disease. The goalkeeper defended the colors of Boca Juniors and the Chilean club Huachipato.

For his part, the former coach of Bolivia and Palestine, Julio César Baldivieso, also recovered from a coronavirus condition, which also affected his wife, three children, and parents.

In May, an amateur division player, Deiber Frans Román Guzmán, his father, who was a sports manager, and an uncle who was a soccer coach died in the Amazon region of Beni. Former Colombian player Alexander Balanta passed away on Saturday by covid-19 in El Alto, where he had been living since 2000. Bolivia currently borders the 50,000 infected and accumulates 1,866 deaths from coronavirus.

