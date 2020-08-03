The noble gesture of a Mexican soccer team to help the victims of Hurricane Hanna

Share it:

Tampico Madero managed to collect 200 pantries (Photo: Courtesy / Jaiba Brava)

A week ago, the hurricane Hanna it hit several entities in Mexico, including Tamaulipas. Therefore, the club Tampico Madero He carried out a campaign to help the victims of the natural phenomenon.

Through their program "Crab of Heart", the team summoned their fans and society in general to join the campaign "United for Tamaulipas". The objective was to support families in Reynosa, one of the main cities affected by the intense rains caused by the hurricane.

What they sought was to collect canned, non-perishable food, bottled water or personal hygiene items, with which they made pantries. These were received at Box Office 5 of Tamaulipas Stadium.

Donations were received at Box Office 5 of the Tamaulipas Stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Jaiba Brava)

For four days, from Thursday, July 30 to this Sunday, August 2, the team collected 200 pantries for the affected people. In addition, they took the healthy distance measures recommended by the Ministry of Health.

"In addition to reinforce Jaiba Brava's commitment to contribute to solving problems that exist in our current society, encouraging and transmitting the values ​​of the institution such as solidarity, effort and union, "says a statement from the club.

One of his largest donations was delivered by the Tampico Municipal Government, through the Secretariat of Social Welfare and Sports Tampico. On Friday, July 31, received 50 pantries.

The campaign was called "United for Tamaulipas" (Photo: Courtesy / Jaiba Brava)

The donation was in the name of Municipal President Jesús Nader. The undersecretary Marcelo Cazaubón was the one who gave the pantries to the Engineer Carlos Gutiérrez, President of the Board of Directors of the TM Fútbol Club.

"At the end of the Sunday day, it was possible to exceed the figure of 200 pantries collected, that will reach the families of the border municipality and that reinforce the commitment of the Jaiba Brava to work under the philosophy "Winning by Serving", expressing the values ​​of the institution beyond the playing field, "explains another statement.

As for the team, La Jaiba prepares for the start of the Liga de Expansión MX. Although there is no set date for the start of the tournament, the club already has several preparation matches to start in the best way in the new category.

Tamaulipas against COVID-19 and Hanna

"Hanna" caused several states in the country to stop their activities (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Hanna It caused several states in the country to stop their activities, in addition to those stopped by the coronavirus epidemic. For example, the match between Scratched and Toluca it had to postpone several days due to heavy rains in the Monterrey city.

Likewise, Tamaulipas was one of the hardest hit entities by the hurricane. In fact, this Saturday it was reported that the Mars Dam Rodolfo Gómez it was above 100% of its authorized capacity.

This dam is important for the agricultural union of the area. Manages irrigation water for crops of corn, grain sorghum and popcorn.

Images of Hanna's effects in Reynosa. Personnel from the government of the entity visits the most affected colonies (Photo: Twitter @fgcabezadevaca)

In turn, the state has had complications due to the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico. The entity's health authorities reported this Sunday that there are 309 new cases of coronavirus and 31 deaths in the state.

In total, the official figure amounts to 17,312 confirmed cases, 9,715 patients have recovered and 1,060 have died. For this reason, the authorities urged the population to continue with the recommendations and to stay home.

