The ninth episode of the new Pokémon series is shown in a dedicated trailer

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
These last months have been very rich in juicy news for all Pokémon lovers, first with the arrival of a new title dedicated to our beloved little monsters released on Nintendo Switch and subsequently with the publication of the animated series Pokémon 2019 that has been able to conquer the praise of many users.

Since the release of the very first episode of the anime, in fact, Pokémon 2019 has earned many compliments from the many fans of the franchise, who they showed themselves very positive towards the new adventure which again saw Ash and Pikachu as protagonists. In short, the story is not losing its edge and the stories narrated continue to inflame the social networks.

Well, now the attention is all turned to the next episode of the series – or the ninth -, episode of which an interesting new trailer has been published on Twitter. The video, viewable at the bottom of the news, shows various scenes from the episode through which it is possible to see some of the new characters and Pokémon that will make their appearance, a small but tasty appetizer to be enjoyed while waiting for the episode to be released in the its entirety.

We remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview dedicated to Pokémon 2019.

