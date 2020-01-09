         ‘The Ninja Turtles’ go to Netflix: a real action series of New York superheroes is underway

Share it:

We have not known practically anything about Ninja Turtles, beyond his funny crossover with the bat man in 'Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and his new animated series 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' for Nickelodeon.

The last time the quelonios strolled the big screen in real action was last 2016 with the fun 'Out of the shadows'; a box office hit that only raised $ 245 million around the world – almost half of its predecessor – and that plunged the franchise into a lethargy from which I could leave sooner rather than later.

A season ago, the co-creator of the characters, Kevin Eastman, dropped the possibility of New York superheroes returning to the charge in a live-action television series which was already in its early stages of development. Now, from the middle We Got This Covered claim that their sources — as they say "The same ones who reported that Bill Murray would return for 'Ghostbusters 3' and that Scream had a reboot underway"– have confirmed that this show is on its way to Netflix.

As they comment, the new adventures of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo would be produced by Nickelodeon, aimed at teenagers, and they would have a tone similar to that of the original comics – perhaps something crude and dark for an audience of that age. For the moment a possible release date is shuffled throughout the year 2021, but, it is released when it opens, I am on board without thinking twice. Turtle power!

Via | We Got This Covered