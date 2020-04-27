The Ninja Turtles are about to return, the first tables of the new series are available

Share it:

After 25 years since the last time, the creators of the Ninja Turtles return to collaborate in a new work of the brand. Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird tell the story of a dystopian future in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

The publication, edited by IDW Publishing, will consist of five total releases and will hit the shelves in the summer. The series takes the form of an alternative New York, in which a surviving turtle undertakes a seemingly impossible mission to avenge his deceased family and friends.

Below we report Eastman's words on the genesis of the work:

"About ten years ago, I rediscovered a twenty-page draft for a story from the TMNT that Peter and I wrote together in 1987. The story is set thirty years in the future, then (as written back then) in 2017. Reading it again, I went back to a very different era in the history of the brand – when everything revolved around the comics – that only Peter and I wrote and designed. Everything the world would soon discover about these characters, which we had created and called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ".

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin will be available in three different covers, edited by Kevin Eastman and Mateus Santoluco. Each book contains 48 pages, and below you can see the first tables of the work in advance.

