The nine victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter accident are identified

World sport mourns the death of Kobe Bryant The former basketball player, Gianna Maria, one of his four daughters, and seven other people died this Sunday when the helicopter crashed in which they were traveling in a remote area of ​​the city of Calabasas, about 50 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

It's about the death of a basketball myth and an example as an athlete. As the hours go by, more details are known about the plane crash. Sadly, there were no survivors

The names of the people who were on board are John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.

John Y Keri Altobelli They were a couple who went with their daughter Alissa to the Mamba Academy, where she was a companion of Gianna Maria, daughter of Bryant.

John Altobelli He was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College. Tony Altobelli, John's brother, has been in charge of communicating the news: "It had two faces. On the baseball field, it was hard, but it had the biggest heart you could find in your life."

Christina Mauser She was an assistant coach at the K-8 private school in Orange County. Her husband, Matt Mauser, has confirmed the tragic news on her Facebook account.

Sarah Chester And your daughter Payton, companion of Ginna Maria at the Mamba Academy, are other confirmed victims. His brother Riley has shared the news on Instagram.

In addition, they have revealed the identity of the pilot. Is about Ara Zobayan and had the authorization to fly in foggy conditions. This has been confirmed by the renowned journalist Christina Pascucci.