The Nine Red Sheaths greet their shogun: ONE PIECE talks about the bailout

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From chapter 959, titled "Samurai", ONE PIECE he began to tell the life, death and miracles of Oden Kozuki according to the memories of Kinemon and of all the faithful who accompanied him. We have witnessed his attempts to sail by sea, the continuous trips with Gol D. Roger as well as his return to Wanokuni and the disaster that loomed.

On the day of Eden, Japan was published on chapter 972 of ONE PIECE. Oden was already in the pot, as seen in the previous chapter, but his faithful samurai were hoisted on his shoulders. In fact, none of them touched the oil, despite the rebellions against their leader. The stubbornness of Oden however he wins over them until they remain motionless once he has decided to carry on his dreams.

In the final moments, once we understood that Orochi and Kaido would not play by the rules, Oden hurls the wooden table with his samurai on it outside the cauldron and urges them to escape. The nine red sheaths break their chains and carry Shinobu with them, scattering around the island and moving away from the scaffold built by the hooligans of Orochi.

They do not witness the last seconds of their shogun, when Kaido shoots him in the head and he sinks into the hot oil he was destined for from birth but disappears with a bright smile. With the latest cartoons one of the most important flashbacks in the world closes ONE PIECE and now we will go back to fighting Kaido in the present.