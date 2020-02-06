         The nine nominees for best film in the 2020 Oscars ordered from worst to best

Share it:

This Sunday, February 9, the winners of the 92nd edition of the Oscar will be announced. It will be a gala full of joys and disappointments that will come to an end with the award of the best film award, honor to which nine films aspire this year.

Then I will review to order the 9 nominees for the 2020 Oscar for best film from worst to best. Obviously, it is a selection based on my personal criteria, so at the end of the article you will also find those of the rest of my Espinof companions so that there is a more complete vision. Without further ado, I leave you with them:

9. ‘JoJo Rabbit’

An eccentric satire much more harmless than it seems. It works best in the intimate, especially when it focuses on the peculiar friendship that arises between his two young protagonists, that how much he wants to be more general, especially for the treatment that is made of Hitler's character, very funny in his first appearances and that Then it ends up being a nuisance. Nevertheless, Taika Waititi get a mixture of humor and emotion that tends to work quite well.

8. ‘Joker’

A film apart from the DCEU that allows to do something very different from what has been seen so far in the superhero cinema. It is true that the influence of Martin Scorsese is more than remarkable, but also that Joaquin Phoenix embroider his paper and that nails his radiography of the disorder of the protagonist – it is not his fault that then some have idealized it as little less than a figure to imitate -, also having a great technical finish.

7. ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’

In the beginning it was clear that Quentin Tarantino He liked very much to alter the traditional narrative and in this case he has chosen to make a cross between reconstruction, homage and rereading of an era with an unwound story in which it may seem that the importance of the prime parts over his unit. Fascinating at times, it is a work in which new details will be easily discovered with successive views, but that does not take away so that there are also times when you can lose the viewer's interest.

6. ‘Le Mans 66’

A film more typical of another era, since during the 90s it would have taken many more nominations and could even be the favorite to the prize instead of the last in discord. Arguments for this have, like the great chemistry between Matt Damon and Christian Bale In addition to the great interpretations offered by both, not to mention the impressive career scenes, making you vibrate even if this sport is indifferent to you in normal conditions.

5. ‘Parasites’

The great feeling of the year that came from South Korea. It is not impossible to take the jackpot of the night makes it clear to what point Bong Joon-ho He has achieved a very universal film portraying families in a very different social position. With a strong presence of humor, ‘Parasites’ roams without falling through different genres to conquer the viewer through their characters and make the spectator reflect on what happens on the screen while having a great time.

4. ‘Little Women’

An update and rereading of a literary classic that at the same time feels like a very personal film of Greta Gerwig. On the one hand it is a lovely movie that leaves you with a smile, but it also has a series of unforgettable characters with some top-notch interpretations. All this with a beautiful finish that sometimes gives the film an unexpected almost pictorial beauty and with an enviable freshness in its script, which also allows some lucky narrative game.

3. ‘1917’

The incredible technical achievement of the last work of Sam Mendes and the truth is that it is impossible to fault – although it should also be noted that the film would not be the same without the contribution of Roger Deakins-, but it is that in addition to as a show it also has an emotional component that should not be neglected and that helps to give a balance to ‘1917’ for which it dazzles you not only in the visual section.

2. ‘History of a marriage’

An essential portrait of the divorce process between a couple that is actually still appreciated. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson They offer two of the best interpretations of recent years, partly because the millimeter script gives them great material to do so. There is no lack of a gallery of great secondary, especially lawyers with the faces of Laura Dern and Alan Alda, and a precise staging work of Noah Baumbach to measure well the cataract of emotions that is hitting its protagonists and the viewer.

1. ‘The Irish’

The culmination of the gangster cinema of Martin Scorsese in which it again affects issues already addressed in major works such as ‘One of ours’ or ‘Casino’ and then go further beyond. An exceptional film that knows when to waste energy, when to focus on the relationships between the characters and the moment in which to influence the most dramatic side of the story. All adorned with great interpretations, especially a Joe Pesci far away from the face he had shown in his director's cinema.

The worst to best list of other Espinof members

Albertini

He hasn't seen 'Le Mans 66' yet and his list looks like this:

8. 'Joker'

7. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

6. 'JoJo Rabbit'

5. 'History of a marriage'

4. 'The Irish'

3. 'Little Women'

2. '1917'

1. 'Parasites'

Jorge Loser

9. 'Parasites'

8. 'History of a marriage'

7. 'JoJo Rabbit'

6. 'Little Women'

5. 'The Irish'

4. 'Le Mans 66'

3. 'Joker'

2. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

1. '1917'

Juan Luis Caviaro

9. 'The Irish'

8. 'JoJo Rabbit'

7. 'Le Mans 66'

6. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

5. 'History of a marriage'

4. 'Joker'

3. 'Little Women'

2. 'Parasites'

1. '1917'

Kiko Vega

9. 'Joker'

8. 'Jojo Rabbit'

7. 'The Irish'

6. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

5. 'Le Mans 66'

4. 'Little Women'

3. 'Parasites'

2. '1917'

1. 'History of a marriage'

Víctor López G.

9. 'History of a marriage'

8. 'Le Mans 66'

7. 'JoJo Rabbit'

6. 'Little Women'

5. 'Joker'

4. 'The Irish'

3. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

2. 'Parasites'

1. '1917'