The nine best series to do a marathon at Disney +

Not only from revisited galactic sagas, superhero adventures or Pixar jewels lives the expected Disney +. The platform has reached countries like Spain in style, and is full, not only of movies, but also of series for all family members.

And extensions for all tastes: from some new ones like 'The Mandalorian' we can only see (for now) the five chapters, and from more veteran ones like 'The Simpsons' we can enjoy no less than 30 seasons.

We would need several secluded quarantines to see her! But if what you want is to sit in front of the TV, put the encephalogram flat and chain episodes, start and end a series in a day or a weekend, take a look at this selection of nine recommended series for marathon at Disney +.

'Agent Carter'

Set after the Second World War, it retakes the character of Peggy Carter after the events of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. With Hayley Atwell back on paper, this time, the great love of Steve Rogers puts himself at the service of Howard Stark in hiding, to help you recover several of your inventions that, if they fall into the wrong hands, could be very dangerous.

Broadcast between 2015 and 2016, 'Agent Carter' has 18 episodes divided into two seasons, one set in New York and the other in Los Angeles. A must for Marvel fans.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

If in the '00s you were a fan of Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and company, the protagonists of the' High School Musical 'trilogy, you cannot miss these 11 episodes that work precisely like that, like a candy for those who then wanted to study in high school East High.

Now that same location returns, and it does so with renewed airs: new students and a new theater director, who aims to pay tribute to the original musical. The series, which currently has an 11-episode season, has already been renewed for a second installment.

'Big Hero 6: the series'

The first of 25 episodes of the only season this series has, originally broadcast in 2017, starts right at the point where 'Big Hero 6' ends. On this occasion, Hiro, his friends and Baymax, the robot that his late brother created, put themselves at the service of the city of San Fransokyo to fight against the villains who stalk it. A adventure high-tech It garnered great reviews and is also ideal to see with the whole family.

'Milo Murphy's Law'

No fan of 'Phineas and Ferb' should miss 'Milo Murphy's Law', whose first season (he has two) is uploaded entirely to the platform.

From the same creators as the inventor brother series, this time the protagonist is Milo (to whom he voices in the original version Weird Al 'Yankovic), a descendant of Edward A. Murphy, creator of the famous law that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. The first season contains several easter eggs from its predecessor, and in the second there is even a crossover.

'Inhumans'

The miniseries based on the Marvel family of superhumans was the factory's first major television gamble, featuring 8 chapters, and follow the Attilan Royal Family to Earth. Specifically to Hawaii, after his home was destroyed. There they will have to adapt to their new home, learn to go unnoticed … and protect the planet from those who want to destroy it.

'Hulk and the agents of S.M.A.S.H.'

The two seasons of this series were broadcast in 2014 and 2015 by DisneyXD, but now you can watch their 52 episodes in a row! 23 minutes each. Along with She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Skaar, and Red-Hulk, Bruce Banner will form his own team., whose fight against the villains will roll the cameras of Rick Jones' web series in an attempt to show the most sensitive and humane side of the Hulk.

'LEGO Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker'

A total of 31 chapters divided into two installments narrate the adventures of the three Freemaker brothers, a sort of junkyards that compose and sell ships that they make with loose parts from others.

When one of the protagonists discovers a part of what was an ancient lightsaber, a hilarious series of events will begin that will lead to a battle between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Another proposal for fans of 'Star Wars'.

'Our planet'

Although this documentary narrated by Will Smith, which released two months ago 'Bad Boys for life', already has two seasons, at the moment on Disney + we can only see the first. Produced by National Geographic and directed by Darren Aronofski, the series consists of 10 episodes in which Will explains, for the whole family, the history of Earth.

'The world of the future'

Another National Geographic series you can't miss is this one, based on the book Year Million: Science at the Far Edge of Knowledge and that she was even nominated for an Emmy. Narrated by Laurence Fishburne, consists of only six chapters in which explore what life could be like in several years to come: from 2050 to 1,000,000.