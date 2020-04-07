the nine best series and programs to start fully squeezing the new platform

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are still locked up at home, consuming all the content that we have and for having, probably the ideal time for a new and experimental platform to give the green light to theirs. Quibi arrives, the streaming platform for phones that offers you new series with episodes of an ideal duration to watch in the bathroom. Sounds like a great idea to me, really.

Small large format

What at first may seem like a light, anecdotal thing, a platform that broadcasts exclusive content for phones and that is designed to be viewed vertically, actually offers much more than what you're thinking. On his first day with us, Quibi landed with an attractive offer that touches almost all styles (we are waiting for the animation) and that hides a series of very interesting contributions that start provoking curiosity to end an addiction. And it is also designed for those of us who are left-handed.

And it is that the dance of formats and sizes (the screen changes if we see it horizontally or vertically) makes the viewer almost realizer. The value of the plane changes depending on the position of the screenThe user can decide if he prefers a close-up of the character who speaks in a conversation or keeps a general shot of everyone on the scene. But there is still more.

Throughout the three uploaded episodes of 'Flipped,' the fun sitcom starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson, the tinkering between user experience and viewer it makes you enjoy your tangles by going back again and again to see option b of the same scene. Between a "choose your own adventure" visually and a block of any sitcom episode. Obviously, with that incentive, things improve a lot.

Variety is fun

The no less giant Will Arnet faces the show 'Memory Hole', a program in the vein of 'The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale' that we enjoy on Netflix in which the 'Arrested Development' star destroys the popular culture of his native Canada. Very fun and not exhausting: Don't forget that the episodes of everything we have around here range from five to eight minutes.

Before we talked about 'Flipped', a comedy as obligatory as anything else where Will Forte is seen. Its three episodes are basically the pilot of a traditional sitcom (they total 20 minutes) and each of its high points are those of any other series with its advertising blocks perfectly marked. The fun of history and its bestial (here yes) play around with format and experience that Quibi offers, make it for the moment one of the indispensable.

For its part, 'Most Dangerous Game', the umpteenth (re) vision of the namesake story by Richard Connell, is much more cautious when playing with the format. In the thriller starring Liam Hemsworth where Christoph Waltz is also seen. We will see how the narrative of the series progresses, but its first three chapters barely cover a couple of static scenes, although it amply explains its intentions, turning it, I imagine, into one of the most ambitious bets on the platform.

At the moment there is enough material to trust to get the most out of your content during the three-month trial offered by the subscription, and while we are still waiting for such interesting releases as 'The Stranger', with Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe, or '50 States of Fright ', where the Raimi brothers are behind some story, we can be sure that we will be entertained to spare. In addition to these programs and series that we have seen, there are a series of safe bets to take the downtime and not waste so much time watching videos of those that should not be sent on WhatsApp.

'Dishmantled': Tituss Burgess, one of the stars of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' is in charge of putting a series of applicants / chefs in an explosion of food to savor through a cannon shot. After being bathed in food, the contestants must recreate the plate that they have burst on them as if it were a bomb. Yes, the best cooking show that we have seen in our life.

'You Ain't Got These', hosted by Lena Waithe, who heads into the world of sneakers. If you don't have a lot of money destined to expand your collection, it will hurt.

'NightGowns': Sasha Velor and Sophie Muller team up on this amazing and extravagant show brimming with humor, heart, realism and fantasy The best recipe for these days.

'When the Streetlights Go On': one of the most important bets of Quibi, a disturbing and very well written thriller, this series will hook you in seconds and that may be the best option to enter the platform.