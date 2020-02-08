The nine best erotic movies on Netflix

Share it:

Netflix He wants to reach all types of audiences and that leads to his catalog – both the original and the licensee – being marked by the variety of proposals. Today we are going to make a stop in movies with erotic content – some more markedly than others – that we can find on the platform.

Next we will review the nine best erotic movies we can see on Netflix today. Its catalog is renewed month by month, so if there is one that calls your attention especially and is not an original production of the company, do not expect much to take a look.

'To love'

The story of a first love of adolescence and the incredible intensity with which the characters played by María Pedraza and Pol Monen. The debutante Esteban Crespo He is more interested in showing us the emotional swings of his characters, but he does not cut himself at the time of showing us the passion of his sexual encounters.

'Bind me!'

One of the best movies of Pedro Almodovar. In it Antonio Banderas gives life to a young man who has just left a psychiatric center and decides to kidnap an actress of movie movies with the face of Victoria Abril with whom he already lay on one occasion. She doesn't remember him, but he hasn't stopped thinking about her in all this time. Unforgettable the scene of the submarine in the bathtub.

'Below Her Mouth'

The fiery story of the relationship between Dallas, a woman who has just left him with his girlfriend, and Jasmine, who thought his life was destined to take her to the altar with her current partner, a man.

'Bruna Surfistinha'

Adaptation of the biography of Raquel Pacheco. Everything starts with the decision of his protagonist to become a prostitute when he was just 17 years old, documenting his experiences in a blog that became a sensation on the net. Fame soon showed her darker side leading her to fall into drugs and do virtually anything for a dose.

'Duck Butter'

Two women spend the night together after meeting at a bar and make a surprising decision. Tired of the usual relationships, they choose to lock themselves up for 24 hours each having sex to try to find themselves but also to generate a bond that they have never achieved so far. The Spanish Laia Costa It is one of its protagonists.

'Hot Girls Wanted'

Documentary about the world of movie that came to be nominated for an Emmy. Directed by Jill Bauer and Ronna GradusHe talks about how easy this industry attracts young girls in search of money, takes advantage of them for a while and then returns them to the real world without being very prepared for it.

'Kiki, love is made'

Paco León offers us here five stories linked by the common link between sexual affiliates such as dacrifilia, elifilia, somnophilia, harpasophilia or polyamory. All this with a clear comic component so that the viewer approaches it as naturally as possible and with a cast full of familiar faces of Spanish cinema.

'Newness'

Second appearance of the Spanish Laia Costa on the list, this time accompanied by Nicholas Hoult. The film directed by Drake Doremus tells how two young people know each other through a dating app and soon start a steamy relationship. The problem is that boredom ends up being present and their way of remedying it is not going to be precisely conventional …

'Rocco'

Documentary about Rocco Siffredi, probably the best known movie actor of all time. Specifically, it revolves around its last year behind the cameras, offering a review of the movie industry through its gaze.

