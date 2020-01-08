The Nike dedicated to Dragon Ball Z fans are coming!

Share it:

This concept art of a themed Nike model appeared on Twitter Dragon Ball Z. It is not the first time that the world created by master Akira Toriyama merges with clothing models, as the most attentive fans will well remember.

Already in the past, in fact, we have had collaborations between Dragon Ball and other famous brands. In 2018 they went out of the special Adidas customized on the models of our heroes: Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Cell, Gohan and others. Twitter user VisionOfVIII shares this concept art that Nike is planning to market shortly. The shoe, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is white in color, bears the classic Nike logo and has a splendid design of the dragon Shenron, the dragon god that appears when the seven spheres are brought together to make a wish. The dragon gives a very flashy touch to the shoe model, making it clear that the wearer is a fan of Dragon Ball. We can't wait to know when they will be marketed. At this link, however, you can see the Adidas inspired by Goku and Freezer.

Since we are on the subject of Dragon Ball themed curiosities, did you know that Akira Toriyama could have been inspired by an actor for the creation of the character of Kulilin?