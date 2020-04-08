Entertainment

         'The night of the hunter' will have a remake from the hand of Universal: the mythical preacher Harry Powell moves to the present day

April 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Universal has launched a remake from 'The Hunter's Night', the sensational film directed by Charles Laughton in 1955 from a novel written by Davis Grubb two years earlier.

At the moment, Universal has signed the writer Matt Orton -'Operation Finale'- to take care of writing this new version. Just more details about this new version are unknown, but Variety points out that the action is expected to take place today.

The move by Universal fits fully into the trend of big Hollywood studios to continue exploring titles in your catalog that you think have a commercial hook. A recent example in the case of this producer we have it with 'The invisible man', a production of contained budget that ended up becoming a great box office success.

A classic of the cinema

Hunter Night Scene

'Hunter's Night' tells the story of the reverend Harry powell, an ex-prisoner who wants to get the loot of his former cellmate already executed. For this he does not hesitate to contact the family and make the widow fall in love, marrying her. The ones she can never fool is her children …

The film already had a television version in 1991 with Richard Chamberlain in the character immortalized at the time by Robert Mitchum.

