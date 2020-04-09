'The Night of the Hunter' will have a remake by Universal

Share it:

'Hunter's Night ', that mythical 1955 film starring Robert Mitchum, is quite a cinematic work of art, as well as a horror story that has influenced many modern filmmakers. Well, it seems that we will have a new version of it, because Variety now reports that Universal Pictures is preparing the remake from this classic tape that was directed by Charles Laughton.

The original film was based on Davis Grubb's eponymous novel and this remake is being written by Matt Orton. For his part, Amy Pascal and Peter Gethers They will produce the film, the original of which told the story of Ben Harper, who arrives at his home shortly before the police manage to catch him after he stole a large sum of money and murdered a man. Shortly before dying, he shares a cell with Harry Powell, who after his death is released and posing as a preacher, he ends up marrying his partner's widow. But his true personality will soon be discovered.

A new example of how much Universal is committed to remakes. Remember that this year they have triumphed at the box office with the remake of 'The Invisible Man', in addition to preparing a new version of 'The Invisible Woman' and another classic film, 'The Bride of Frankenstein', to which the reboot from 'La Cosa', which they prepare together with Blumhouse.