The nickname that Kobe Bryant used to chop Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant They knew each other very well, as was shown when they met in the Lakers and on the many occasions when faces were later seen on and off the court. It was demonstrated once again with the anecdote that the Spanish player related to David Broncano in 'La Resistencia' by Movistar +.

The Spanish player recognized that one of the first nicknames he had in the Los Angeles team's locker room was Hispanic, as the protagonist of the film Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe.

But there is another more curious than Kobe Bryant He used to get Pau out of that calm and peaceful character that he always shows off. "Pablo called me, referring to Pablo Escobar (the drug trafficker) to get the fury out of me, "the player confessed to David Broncano. It was, as he reported in the Gasol program, to get his most aggressive part out of him. The nickname gave a few jokes from Broncano and his team in terms of the assists and robberies that the character that inspired the series could do Narcos.

