The next villain could be Scorpio

'Spider-Man: Away from home' was such an amazing journey that we had almost completely forgotten what happens at the end of the post-credit scene of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. So much to talk about what Peter Parker will hold after his identity is revealed that we had not thought about the direct connection to his first film.

Recall that, in that scene, Michael Keaton's character is asked in prison for the identity of Spider-Man. He who does it is a former customer of his alien technology, Mac Gargan. Interpreted by Michael Mando, Gargan turns out to be the alter ego of a classic villain of the Spider-Man universe, nothing less than Scorpion. But the Vulture, which Tom Holland's character eventually saved his life, decides to hide the young man's identity from everyone. But the last revelation of the second part means that everyone who wanted to hunt down Spider-Man already knows who he is, and that means Gargan already has his answer.

Sony Pictures

The actor himself has commented with youtuber Steve Varley the possibility that his character does not stay in a simple hint.

There's a chance. There is always a possibility.

Although the actor, by contract, would be bound hand and foot to reveal anything, his simple hope already indicates that something could be there. Jon Watts, the director of 'Away from home' and 'Homecoming' He also spoke with Digital Spy to comment on the presence of Scorpio and his possible return as a villain.

Really, we have never found the right time to do it. It is always about finding what is perfect for the story at the time and did not fit another cameo in the movie ('Away from home'). But I love the idea that Scorpio and Vulture are still out there. Thus, as we move forward in these films, a rich world is also built that continues to be drawn.

If the third part of 'Spider-Man', which will involve his last collaboration with Marvel (as long as the agreement does not change again) does not recover the Vulture and looks a bit more Scorpio, the truth is that we would feel somewhat disappointed .