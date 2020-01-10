The next Star Wars saga could start with a video game in 2021

Share it:

At the moment they are only rumors, but neither would it be so far-fetched. After all, not so long ago that LucasArts once again considered Canon Star Wars games developed by Bioware. And somehow Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order I could have improved that situation further. Basically, we talk about the possibility that the next film franchise saga begins with a video game. Something that would happen in 2021 according to the information.

According to a series of reports that have been compiled in Making Star Wars (via VG247), the next era of Star Wars in the cinema is being internally called by Disney as Project Luminous. In addition, the information ensures that the story arc will take place 400 years before the Skywalker saga. Specifically, in an era called as The High Republic.

Indeed, and as many will have sensed, the name seems to suggest that the argument will take elements from the stories of the Old Republic (although that is not discussed in the reports). The important thing here is that, it seems, Project Luminous is a way Disney sees expanding the universe of the saga. And not only with movies, but also with TV shows, games or even comics.

In other words, everything seems to indicate that Disney wants to adopt a model similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where unique and closed stories can be created but also part of a whole.

In any case, the video game we referred to will be released in 2021 according to reports. The nature of it is unknown. Therefore, there are no clues about its possible gender or the platforms it will reach. However, the report says there will be new information later this year.

