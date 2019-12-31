 The next Spider-Man movie will be shot this summer

Share it:

One of the news that has jumped in the last hours is that the movie adaptation of the Uncharted game has lost its director, and it seems that the new Spider-Man solo movie at the hands of Marvel Studios would be responsible. Apparently, the actor's busy schedule Tom holland, protagonist of both films, has forced to delay the production of Uncharted, with the consequent departure of its director.

The other part of the news that comes with all this is knowing that that Spider-Man 3, still pending official title, will start shooting in summer 2020. The date doesn't really catch us by surprise knowing that its premiere is set for the July 16, 2021. What has not materialized at the moment is the month of filming.

Little else is known about the film of the trepamuros, and it is not yet known whether Jon Watts will return as director of the film, as he did with the previous two, although initially he intends to return.

