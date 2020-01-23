The next installment of the new Pokémon series will see the return of an old acquaintance

Share it:

Of the huge franchise of the Pokémon we have already talked about it in all the sauces, not only because of the last video game of the series that will soon be joined by some DLC, but also and above all thanks to the new and appreciated 2019 Pokémon series that since the release has been able to talk a lot about self.

The events that are involving Ash, Pikachu and the newcomer, Go, they are in fact gathering excellent acclaim from critics and the public, with fans increasingly interested in seeing what news will be introduced with the release of the next episodes, questions and questions that have found a new and appreciated answer.

Through Twitter, the synopsis of the next episode of the Pokémon series has been published, entitled "The Kairyu Paradise and the Hakuryu Trial", a tweet viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to discover that a well-known Pokémon will return to show itself. More specifically, we are talking about DragoniteDragon-like Pokémon that appeared in the very first season of the anime and appeared several times in various episodes of the opera, one of the "pocket monsters" who remained more in the head in the imagination of fans because of its simple but at the same time attractive design.

However, it is not the first time that the new Pokémon 2019 series brings back already known Pokémon, just think of all the attention given to the well-known Mr. Mime.