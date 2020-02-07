The next generation of My Hero Academia will be much more powerful

Share it:

In My Hero Academia 4 a mini narrative arc is underway which aims not only to connect the two great phases of this season but also to bring back into the spotlight a duo of characters completely put aside so far: Bakugo and Todoroki. The Yuei guys are faced with potentially fearsome opponents.

On the occasion of the supplementary lessons for the provisional hero license, Bakugo and Todoroki have reunited with Camie and Yoarashi but will have to deal with a group of mad children. The difficulty lies not only in managing the character of this group but also in the resist the power and use of their quirks.

As explained during the episode of My Hero Academia, each generation not only decreases people without quirks but they join together, they become more and more powerful and give life to new combinations. In practice, the My Hero Academia company will always see more and more powerful quirks as time goes by. Already Todoroki is an example of how a quirk can evolve by joining two of various kinds, ditto for Bakugo who saw a fair union of their parents' powers.

Bakugo, Todoroki and the other students who are now trying to become heroes could therefore see each other eclipsed by these future generations who should help?