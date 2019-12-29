 The next Black Widow preview will arrive on January 13

Share it:

The next movie trailer “Black Widow” It already has a release date. A brief teaser based solely on trailer scenes announces that the next January 13thonce again during the National University Soccer Championship which is broadcast on ESPN, what is advertised as a “special look” of the film from Marvel Studios.

It is not very clear what this special look would consist of but at the moment it does not seem that it is a new trailer, which would be expected more for the month of March – usual for films that are released in May – so it is believed that possibly it is some clip-like advance or similar to what was shown in the CCXP. Likewise, it does not necessarily have to be new material, and it can simply be a spot with images already seen from the trailer itself.

It should also be noted that a month later, at the Super Bowl in early February, is another great opportunity to promote the film, although nothing has been announced at the moment.