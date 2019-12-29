General News

 The next Black Widow preview will arrive on January 13

December 29, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of the first trailer of Black Widow (2020)

The next movie trailer “Black Widow” It already has a release date. A brief teaser based solely on trailer scenes announces that the next January 13thonce again during the National University Soccer Championship which is broadcast on ESPN, what is advertised as a “special look” of the film from Marvel Studios.

It is not very clear what this special look would consist of but at the moment it does not seem that it is a new trailer, which would be expected more for the month of March – usual for films that are released in May – so it is believed that possibly it is some clip-like advance or similar to what was shown in the CCXP. Likewise, it does not necessarily have to be new material, and it can simply be a spot with images already seen from the trailer itself.

It should also be noted that a month later, at the Super Bowl in early February, is another great opportunity to promote the film, although nothing has been announced at the moment.

READ:   Disney CEO praises Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and seventh episode concept arts



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.