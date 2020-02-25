The next big announcement of PlatinumGames is ahead of tomorrow

Share it:

Last week it was leaked that the second of the four ads that PlatinumGames He began to anticipate last month he was going to unveil on February 27, but apparently it will be tomorrow when we meet him.

The official page dedicated to these four announcements has been updated today with the date of February 26, which means that this Wednesday we will know more about what the Japanese have in their hands.

The announcement could go from the development of a new IP, to the sequel to a known saga of its own or third parties, through the first gameplay of Bayonetta 3 or any other madness that occur to Hideki Kamiya.

Recently the study wanted to make it clear that the development of Bayonetta 3, exclusive title of Nintendo Switch, is moving forward at a good pace, making it clear that the lack of information is not a symptom of any problem with the development. Perhaps it is time to verify that this is true with some tangible material from the moving game.

The president of the studio, Atsushi Inaba, made it clear recently that he does not rule out that in the future Astral Chain follow the footsteps of Wonderful 101 and end up reaching consoles outside Nintendo. Of course, it may be too early for such an announcement.

Now the Japanese are immersed in several developments at the same time and also in the adventure of self-publishing. Well, now they are trained not to depend on third parties to put their games on the market after receiving a sasaplandificant sum of money from Tencent.

They also recently said that they would be happy to resume the development of Scalebound, but for that they need Microsoft's permission, since Xbox owners have the rights to this license that looked so good before it was canceled.