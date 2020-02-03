Entertainment

The next Batman game could have Horizon: Zero Dawn composers

February 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
At the moment it is only a rumor, but it is interesting and powerful enough to take it into account. In addition, it is really specific, talking about the soundtrack of a game that has long been rumored, but which has never just been announced: a new Batman Arkham According to this new filtration, the composers of this next title of the saga would be the same ones that already sasaplanded such important works as the music of Horizon: Zero Dawn or that of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The information comes from the ResetEra forums (we via Wccftech). More specifically, from the user Reverse-Flash 2024. According to him, The Flight (the group formed by Joe Henson and Alexis Smith) has recently posted on Instagram the advances that WB Games shared in recent weeks. Therefore, it is very likely that his work is related to the new Batman Arkham that has been talked about so much.

If it ends up confirming, it would be no surprise. Especially considering how well rated the soundtracks of the two games that we have commented at the beginning of this news were. In any case, WB should not take much longer to make the announcement of the project, whether or not a new Batman Arkham.

READ:  excess of 'Joker', without directors and no terror

If we remember the previous leaks, it is assumed that the next entry in the Batman Arkham series could be called Arkham Legacy. Would "mainly" a next-generation game and would include Batman, as well as his closest allies as playable characters.

There has even been talk about the possibility that the game can be a restart for the entire series. In fact, some rumors claim that, in any case, it will not be a sequel to Batman Arkham Knight. Title that came out five years ago and which represents the main reason why fans are impatient at the moment.

Sources: Wccftech / ResetEra / The Flight

