 The next Arrowverse crossover will not be as big as Crisis on Infinite Earths

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Legends of Tomorrow 5x01: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five

It is undeniable that the Arrowverso has surpassed himself with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. A crossover to which we can criticize things, which we will like more or less, but that reaches an epic level for all the consequences that it brings, especially, with what is seen in the two final episodes broadcast this past Tuesday in the United States.

This evidently marks a line of what may be the future crossovers of the Arrowverse for years to come. Although it has been commented that perhaps from now on things could be taken more calmly, and even commented that there could be no more crossovers in a few years, the executive producer Marc Guggenheim has explained that yes there will be more crossover, although they are clear that will not reach the Crisis scale.

Look, I hate comparisons with [Avengers :] Endgame, because it's not fair – we're working with the Endgame catering budget – but Marvel didn't make a continuation of Endgame with Endgame 2. I think you have to build for such an event . The only thing we all agree on – the cast, the executives, whatever – is that we will not go for something so big next year. In fact, Mark [Pedowitz] and I were talking about ‘Go back to the roots’ of our crosses, and I will let people interpret what that means.

Guggenheim alludes to that need to build what is going to be seen, as they did since 2014 with the end of the pilot episode of "The Flash", which was already advancing this crisis. Since then, the Arrowverso has been gradually offering more details and clues that have been preparing the arrival of the crossover.

The go back to the roots of its crosses is what is open to interpretation as the producer already advances, but it would not be surprising that refers to small appearances of some heroes / characters in episodes of other series, as originally happened for example between "Arrow" Y "The Flash".

Via information | TVLine

