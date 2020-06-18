The news that moves Spanish football: Juan Carlos Unzué said he was diagnosed with ALS and announced his retirement

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unzué had been the main coach of Celta and Girona in recent years, but previously accompanied Rijkaard, Guardiola and Luis Enrique (Photo: EFE)

"I have called everyone here because I want to make public my current state of health: I have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS. In my case it is affecting my limbs, arms, hands and legs. Today it is a disease without treatment, there is no cure. "

Juan Carloz Unzué He opened the press conference in the Barcelona auditorium to announce a news that has shocked all Spanish football. To the 53 years, the protagonist of this situation is not simply a remembered former goalkeeper, he is also a key player in Barcelona's most glorious years accompanying Frank Rijkaard, Josep Guardiola and Luis Enrique in different periods.

"I get along well, I am mentally strong to live with this difficult disease and I feel truly privileged for what life has given me up to now. These months I was mulling over the possibilities and what I can do from now on in relation to ALS and this type of similar diseases that unfortunately seem invisible but are there”, He explained about his determination to tell what he is suffering after being diagnosed in February.

The former goalkeeper of Osasuna, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Tenerife and Oviedo was accompanied by the two doctors who follow his evolution. Dr. Povedano gave details of her painting: "You have a disease in which you lose neurons that affect limb movement. Over the years, the concept of this disease is being rethought. It is very complex, today we have neither a cure nor a clear cause for ALS. ”

Visibly excited, the man who had recently been the head coach of Celta and Girona announced that he will move away from professional sports to fight his disease and to be a visible face of all those who fight against ALS. The announcement was made with a footballing tone in which he took the opportunity to give conclusive data in this regard.

“Due to the great difficulties that most patients have to live with dignity and the lack of resources that ELA has in our country, my goal from now on is not going to be to train a team. My stage as a coach has ended. I am going to sign for a modest but very committed team and this is the ALS patient team. I am going to have many companions unfortunately. We are about four thousand. The transfer market is very busy unfortunately. Every day we add three new faces to the team, but unfortunately every day we lose three teammates because of ELAUnzué explained.

The goalkeeper who was runner-up in the youth world in 1985 with his country and who managed to accumulate 318 matches as a professional started his route in Blaugrana as part of the technical bodies in 2003 as coach of goalkeepers of Rijkaard, time in which the figure of Víctor Valdés emerged. In 2008, with the arrival of Guardiola, he remained on the staff until 2010. Although he decided to leave to become DT of Numancia, he rejoined the working group of Pep to accompany him in his last year in the entity.

In 2013 he became the right hand of Luis Enrique at Celta de Vigo and then followed him towards Barcelona's bench of substitutes, but he chose to be the head coach when Luis Enrique made the jump to the Spanish team.

“The first diagnosis came when I was in the preseason in Girona. Dr. Rojas encouraged me to train and then I prioritized my health above everything else. I was physically limited, my right foot has lost strength, I had to change the technique to be able to walk, but it did not limit my ability to be active. Today I think differently, I have other challenges ahead and that is why we are here today, ”he said of his situation that prompted him to leave his recent job as coach at Girona.

Unzué during his time as Luis Enrique's assistant (Photo: Reuters)

I kept reading:

Hand in hand with Andreas Brehme, the executioner of Argentina in Italy 90: "Maradona was not like in 86 and our team was perfect"

The confusion in the awarding of medals and the decision on penalties that generated criticism: the reactions of Cristiano Ronaldo after losing the Italy Cup