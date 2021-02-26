The New York Times Bomb Against Souls: Why Are Wages So Low?

L’animation industry has for years been at the center of criticism because of the disastrous wage situation of workers. The imbalance is so high that the labor crisis has become a global problem, a phenomenon that has even prompted Netflix to intervene with an entirely dedicated project.

The American giant e Studio WIT, the same behind the first three seasons of Attack of the Giants, have partnered to lend a hand to the industry and slow animators’ departure from the anime industry. Even the famous newspaper “New York Times“intervened on the matter with a dedicated article that quickly became viral on the net. The article tried to answer a simple question:”Souls are exploding, but then why do animators live in poverty?“

Tetsuya Akutsu, animator who has worked on titles of the caliber of The Rising of the Shield Hero e Tokyo Ghoul: re, in fact, he is thinking of leaving the industry because the pay does not allow him to build a family. The newspaper special explains:

“Although you work practically every hour that you are awake, [Akutsu] he takes home just $ 1,400 to $ 3,800 (1150 and 3100 euros approximately) and is one of the lucky ones: thousands of artists with a lower degree do grueling piecework jobs for only 200 dollars a month (164 euros). Rather than rewarding them, the industry’s explosive growth has only widened the gap between the profits they help generate and their meager wages, leaving many employees wondering whether or not they can afford to continue following their passion.“

Although there are studies such as Kyoto Animation whereas their animators pay better, the New York Times continues, the vast majority of workers continue to live in hardship in a sector that is struggling to drastically improve the living conditions of its workforce. And you, however, what do you think of this situation? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.