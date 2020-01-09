The new volume of Fate / Strange Fake was presented with an animated trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of You do is a huge franchise that over the years has seen the arrival of numerous themed products, including light novels, manga, animated series, films, video games and much more, a huge amount of works that has been enriched with a new and intriguing production.

More specifically, the fully animated trailer of the sixth volume of a light novel spin-off dedicated to the production – entitled Fate / Strange Fake – was shared on Twitter, a video that showcases various scenes narrated within the work. The promotional video was made by A-1 Pictures and, although it does not represent in any way the confirmation of an animated series, it certainly represents the right way to get there.

In case you don't know it, the work is set in an alternative universe to the one we learned about with Fate / stay night, in particular 70 years after the events that occurred with the Third War of the Holy Grail, and focuses on a US organization that is preparing to start a new – and even more violent – Holy Grail War.

Speaking of the franchise, the new trailer of Fate / stay night Heaven's Feel III Spring Song was recently unveiled. In addition, during the last few weeks news have also arrived regarding the new episodes of Fate / Grand Order Babylonia.